Kids' Choice Awards 2017 concluded on Saturday. The Nickelodeon event saw some bigwigs from the film, music and TV industry walking down the Orange carpet to celebrate the year gone by with their younger fans.

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Blac Chyna, King Cairo, Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey and Demi Lovato attended the award night, hosted by wrestler John Cena. The event also saw Camila Cabello's solo performance for the first time since she separated from the Fifth Harmony. But the spotlight was on Ghostbusters as the movie won three major awards: Favourite Movie, Favourite Movie Actor and Favourite Movie Actress.

Ellen DeGeneres took home three awards: Favourite Animated Movie, Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie and #Squad for Finding Dory.

Here's the complete winners list:

Television:

Favourite TV Show – Kids' Show: Henry Danger

Favourite TV Show – Family Show: Fuller House

Favourite Reality Show: America's Got Talent

Favourite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favourite Male TV Star: Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Favourite Female TV Star: Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

Movies:

Favourite Movie: Ghostbusters

Favourite Movie Actor: Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favourite Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Favourite Animated Movie: Finding Dory

Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie: Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Favourite Villain: Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Favourite Butt-Kicker: Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

BFF's (Best Friends Forever): Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Favourite Frenemies: Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Most Wanted Pet: Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad: Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

Music:

Favourite Music Group: Fifth Harmony

Favourite Male Singer: Shawn Mendes

Favourite Female Singer: Selena Gomez

Favourite Song: "Work from Home" — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Favourite New Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Music Video: "Juju on That Beat" — Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

Favourite DJ/EDM Artist: Calvin Harris

Favourite Soundtrack: Suicide Squad

Favourite Viral Music Artist: JoJo Siwa

Favourite Global Music Star: Little Mix (UK)

Favourite Video Game: Just Dance 2017