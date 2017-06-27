The South Indian actress, who was kidnapped and molested in a moving car in February, has broken the silence for the first time. In a press statement, she made her stand clear on the news of certain actors being involved in the case, and a slew of allegations and counter-allegations doing the rounds in media.

The statement, written in Malayalam, was published by regional news websites.

Also check: Aju Varghese, Salim Kumar heavily criticised by WCC, Bhagyalakshmi, others

Here is the translated excerpt of the press statement:

Dear media friends,

Higher-ups in the police department have asked me not to react to the news in connection with the attack on me in February as my public response would affect the investigation. That's why I didn't open up on the matter till date. I am putting out a statement now as several media reports apropos to the incident have come to my attention. There were even rumours that the case has been settled out of court, but now it's proven wrong.

Also read: Actor Dileep's response, celebs reactions, apologies and the story so far

The case is still going on and I have full faith in the investigation officers. I have told everything related to the case to the officials, and have met them whenever I was asked to. I have been hearing names of few people linked to the case through news reports. I haven't told police any names with the intention to save or frame anyone. I haven't taken any names on social media as well.

I can't say if the names mentioned in the reports are either guilty or innocent as there isn't enough evidence to prove either. I came across a statement made by an actor, who claimed I was friends with Pulsar Suni, and one has to be careful in choosing friends. I was very disturbed by the statement. I am ready to take legal action against people who make such baseless allegations. I am being honest, and I don't fear anyone. I am ready to face everything. Just like you all, maybe more, I only want to bring the culprit to book. I am thankful to each one of you who sincerely wants to know the truth.

Read the full statement in Malayalam here: