There are a number of talented Indian male shuttlers in the country, which includes the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram among others. However, when it comes to winning major titles, they have failed at the final hurdle, more than once.

That was not the case when Srikanth took to the court in the Indonesia Open final on Sunday. The Indian shuttler looked in scintillating form against Japan's Sakai, who had no reply to Srikanth's brilliance as the world number 22 was in a league of his won. Srikanth won the title in straight games with the score reading 21-11, 21-19.

Srikanth had it quite easy in the first game of the final as he dominated throughout the set, winning it 21-11.

The Japanese came all guns blazing in the second set, and started sprightly. Srikanth was finding it tough to match his opponent's quick legs, but the Indian shuttler came back strong to win the second game 21-19 and win the Super Series title.

Does this win come as a surprise?

For those, who have followed the Indonesia Open very closely, the title win for Srikanth does not come as a surprise. The Indian shuttler came up with an incredible performance in the finals of the competition, but his magical touch was not only limited to the title-decider.

Srikanth had shown his true potential right from the second round of the competition, against Jan O Jorgensen in the second round of the competition. It was a hard-fought win over the Dane. The Indian shuttler continued his form against Chinese Taipei's Tzu Wei Wang, who lost in straight games in the next round.

However, it was his stunning win over former world number one, Son Wan Ho, which stunned world badminton in an epic clash. From there on, Srikanth was the overwhelming favourite to win the title.

After coming off that win, it was always going to be advantage Srikanth, in terms of confidence, and the Indian shuttler brought his good game to the finals and win the title. Hence, this title is no coincidence, but sheer quality from a good player.