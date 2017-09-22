Eighth seed Kidambi Srikanth takes on third seed Viktor Axelsen in the Men's singles quarter-final of 2017 Japan Open on Friday, September 22.

Even as two of India's best bets for a medal, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, bowed out in the second round, Srikanth stormed into the quarter-final after making light work of Hong Kong's Hu Yun 21-12, 21-11 in the R16 on Thursday, September 21.

Srikanth though was made to work hard for his first-round win against world number 10 Tian Houwei of China. The eighth-ranked Indian shuttler needed an hour and four minutes to get past Houwei 21-15, 15-21, 21-11.

On the other hand, Axelsen has not dropped a game yet in the ongoing tournament. The world number two and reigning world champion decimated Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk in the opener 21-8, 21-13 before outclassing Japan's comeback man Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, 21-18 in 44 minutes on Thursday.

Axelsen will start Friday's match as favourites as he has been in imperious form in the recent past. The 23-year-old Dane had a bright start to the year when he won the India Superseries and reached his biggest career landmark in Glasgow last month when he beat the likes of Lin Dan and Chen Long enroute to a gold medal at the world meet.

Meanwhile, Srikanth is among the most consistent shuttlers of the season. The 24-year-old won back-to-back Superseries titles in Indonesia and Australia. However, his dream run came to an end when he bowed out of World Championships after losing in the quarter-final.

A win over Axelsen will serve as a big boost to Srikanth's confidence. However, having lost two of their last four meetings, including a 21-7, 21-12 thrashing at India Open earlier this year, the top-ranked Indian star needs to on top of his game to trouble the big Dane.

Srikanth will rely on his improved defence to tackle the attacking threat of Axelsen. While the Indian shuttler has one of the best attacking games in the circuit, he will be tested by the Dane, who has a solid defence.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The Men's singles quarter-final between Srikanth and Axelsen will start not before 3:30pm local time, 12pm IST

Live streaming and TV coverage