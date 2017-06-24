Third straight Superseries finals, a runner-up finish, a Superseries Premier title and a chance to win back-to-back crowns at the highest level of badminton. We are not talking about Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, but about India's Kidambi Srikanth, who has become the first Men's singles player since Lee Chong Wei in 2015 to make three straight World Superseries finals.

Srikanth, on Saturday, strolled to the final of Australian Open badminton, making light work of top-ranked Chinese shuttler Shi Yuqi in the last-four match. The world number 11 just needed 37 minutes to decimate the world number four 21-10, 21-14 in Sydney.

A clash against reigning Olympic champion Chen Long awaits the Indian shuttler, who is likely to break into the top-10 of BWF rankings once again. Srikanth is in for a tough test on Sunday, but given his recent form, the world number six Chinese superstar is not going to have it easy in the big final.

A few would have expected such performances from an Indian shuttler, whose name is not PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. The two Women's singles stars have enjoyed all the success in the recent past and have been flag-bearers of the sport in the otherwise cricket-crazy country. However, Srikanth, the former world number three, with his new-found consistency, is on his way to the throne of Indian badminton.

First Superseries win to Rio disappointment

Srikanth is regarded as one of the finest talents in the circuit. Known for his aggressive style, the Guntur lad won his first major title in China in 2014 by stunning two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan in straight games at the World Superseries Premier. Despite not matching the Chinese superstar with his defensive skills, the Indian shuttler made sure the Super Dan had no answers to his attacking instincts.

Victories at India Open in 2015 and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in the Olympic year in 2016 followed the young shuttler, who had moved from his village to Hyderabad to train at Pullela Gopichand's training academy.

At Rio Olympics, Srikanth stunned top-ranked Danish shuttler Jan O Jorgensen in the R16 to set up a rematch of China Open 2014 final with Lin in the quarter-final. After being crushed 6-21 in the first game, the Indian shuttler fought back with a 21-11 win in the second.

Srikanth succumbed to nerves in the decider as Lin booked a semi-final berth after winning it 21-18. It was so near, yet so far for him. The then 23-year-old was "scarily unemotional" after the loss, according to Gopichand. More bad news followed as Srikanth suffered an ankle injury after last year's Japan Open, which forced him out of the spot for three months.

The grand comeback

Ever since he made his comeback at the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold tournament earlier this year, Srikanth looked motivated. It took time for him to shake off his rustiness and get back to his best, but once he reached the final of Singapore Open, he has been showing signs of becoming a world beater.

Gopichand is not surprised with the way his ward has been performing in the recent months. The former All England Badminton Championships winner credits Srikanth's consistency to increased training hours and expansion of coaching team in the country. Indonesia great Mulyo Handoyo's addition to the support staff of Badminton Association of India has worked wonders.

It seems Srikanth has forged a good partnership with Handoyo already. He was quick to credit Handoyo after his Indonesia Superseries win earlier this month and the Indonesian tactician had run onto the court to join the celebrations with the budding star in Jakarta.

Notably, Handoyo, earlier this year, had said Srikanth reminded him of another of his wards -- Indonesia great Taufik Hidayat. The highly-rated coach though had maintained that the Indian shuttler needs to develop a winning mentality and also work on his power.

And that is exactly what Srikanth has done in the last few months. Gopichand has also been able to spend more time with his ward after reduce in workload. The young shuttler is now an efficient all-round player and is moving with an electric pace on the court. While his powerful smashes were always a threat, his improved net play has proved ominous to his opponents.

A win in Australia will give Srikanth a lot of confidence ahead of the BWF World Championships in August. With his new-found consistency and remarkable thirst to win titles, the Indian shuttler can very well become the world-beater in Glasgow.