It's 2018 already and yes, we started it off vowing to make it a better year than the last. However, if you are one of those who has sunk back into the existential crisis once the holidays got over, we are here to pull you right back up with a list of movies to kick-start the new year on a positive and inspirational note.

The following list of movies will surely lift your spirits and give you the much needed positive vibe.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

In a world where being different is considered a taboo, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children celebrates it. The film revolves around Jacob who discovers a magical hidden realm and other weirdly gifted children that spans the boundaries of time. But the mystery deepens as he gets to know the residents and learns about their special powers and their powerful enemies. Even with the typically peculiar Tim Burton's fantasy visuals, it is heartwarming to see and know that beneath everything, we all are the same.

Go on this spine-tingling adventure trip to Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children on Star Movies on 14 January, Sunday at 1 pm & 9 pm.

Hidden Figures

Set in the 60s, the movie revolves around that period of time when racism is very much prevalent in the United States. This inspiring movie tells the true story of three incredibly talented African American women who fight misogyny and racism to send a man to space.

The Pursuit of Happyness

One of the most iconic inspirational Hollywood movies, the Pursuit of Happyness is a heartwarming story about a father's journey to fulfill the need and desire of his son as they go through many hardships. Will Smith's performance breaks your heart and inspires you to continue working hard. Inspired by a moving true story, this one is a classic.

Joy

Joy is based on a true story about a single mom who becomes the founder and matriarch of a powerful business dynasty and a self-made millionaire. Jennifer Lawrence captivates the audience with her performance as the protagonist, Joy. This movie is bound to leave a special mark in your life and inspire to never give up.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

This riveting story is about a legacy of an African-American woman who died in 1951 of cervical cancer. Her cells were harvested without her knowledge but led to major breakthroughs in medical science like the development of the polio vaccine, chemotherapy, vitro-fertilization and many more. However, her family didn't know about it till 1975. Oprah does an outstanding job at playing the role of Henrietta's daughter navigating her life, on a journey to find out more about her mother.

Watch gripping true story of Henrietta Lacks in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks on Star Movies Select HD on 13 January, Saturday at 9 pm

It's a Wonderful Life

It's a Wonderful Life has been bringing cheer to our lives since 1947. After going into insurmountable debt, George Bailey loses hope, turns mean and stands at the edge of the bridge contemplating suicide. It is then that an angel is sent from Heaven to help this desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. The movie is a heartwarming treat that makes you take a step back and value all the things we usually take for granted.