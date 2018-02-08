Salman Khan's Kick 2 is slated for a release next year. The makers have locked Christmas 2019 for the release. However, rumours of Jacqueline Fernandez being Salman's heroine has been rubbished recently.

According to Bollywood Life, the makers are looking for a new face. A source close to the project told the portal, "Jacqueline Fernandez will not be a part of Kick 2. This is not because of any issue between anyone, but because the story is completely different."

"Jacqueline's track ended in Kick. In fact, Kick 2 has a completely new plot and characters, hence Sajid Nadiadwala and his team decided to cast a new leading lady. They've shortlisted a few names and should make an announcement soon."

Then, who will be the leading lady? Will it be Isabelle Kaif?

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle is trying to make her entry in Bollywood for a long time. While there were reports that she will be seen opposite Sooraj Pancholi as mentioned by Salman, earlier, there is no news about it.

According to SpotboyE, Salman was keen to rope in Isabelle for Loveratri opposite Aayush Sharma. She even cleared her screen test, but couldn't make it through the auditions because of her accent.

Thus, Warina Hussain was roped in. She will be seen speaking in Gujarati accent and fluent Hindi. A source close to Salman Khan Productions told the entertainment portal that the role needed the leading lady to possess a fluency in Hindi and even Gujarati.

Now, speculations are rife that Salman might rope in Isabelle for Kick 2. She looks perfect for an action drama. The production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, recently took to Twitter to announce the release date of the second installment of the Kick franchise.

"The wait is over! Devil is back! Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kick 2' starring Salman Khan releases Christmas 2019," the tweet read.

Kick, which starred Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui released in 2014 on Eid. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu movie Kick and Tamil movie Thillalangadi.