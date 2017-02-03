Kiccha Sudeep, who completed his 21 years in film industry recently, is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Hebbuli. The much-awaited Kannada film will hit the screens on February 23.

The movie was supposed to be released on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day. But the movie got delayed for some reasons. Finally, the makers locked in on the D-day as February 23.

Hebbuli is expected to be released in over 250 screens and there is a possibility of the movie releasing simultaneously in foreign countries too. It is because the Kannada film has generated a lot of buzz.

The movie stars Sudeep and Ravichandran in the lead roles. The movie marks the debut of Amala Paul in Kannada films. Kabir Duhan Singh will be seen in a negative role in the film, which also stars Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Sampath Raj and others.

S Krishna of Gajakesari fame has written the story and directed the film, which is jointly produced by Raghunath and Umapathy Srinivas. While A Karunakar has handled the cinematography, Deepu S Kumar has edited Hebbuli. The film is likely to be out in February.

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep has completed 21 years in Sandalwood. His fans on Twitter poured in a lot of wishes for which he thanked, "Thanking u all is th least I could do at this point.. but those two words r flowing frm deep within.. THANK YOU. [sic]"

He added, "There has been love n hatred,,n then hatred n Love.All kinda situations n emotions. Today it all seems my treasure. A treasure I shall carry. [sic]"