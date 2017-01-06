Even as auto enthusiasts continue to discuss the entry of Kia Motors, South Korea's second-largest automobile manufacturer and a subsidiary of Korean auto giant Hyundai in India, the carmaker appears to have begun testing its models in the country.

The prototypes of Kia's Sportage SUV and Soul crossover have been spied upon while undergoing testing on Indian roads, suggesting that Kia could foray into the Indian market soon. From the images shared by Autocar India, the Sportage SUV and Soul crossover are seen without any camouflage. The prototypes were spotted with West Bengal temporary number plates.

The entry of Kia Motors has been rumoured for long in India, with recent reports saying that the company is exploring the possibilities seriously. While this is not the first instance where test mules of Kia have been spotted, the repeated sighting of the models on Indian roads is a clear indication of things to come.

Kia, which is known for its small cars and SUVs, will battle against Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. If Kia brings the spotted Sportage SUV to India, it would take on the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500, and the Soul could be a good contender in India's burgeoning crossover segment.

According to earlier reports, the company is studying the feasibility in the Indian market and discussions are under way to set up its plant in the country. Kia is said to have inspected three locations in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and would announce its entry in 2017.

The coming months are also expected to see the arrival of many other global carmakers to India, including Japanese carmaker Toyota's luxury brand Lexus, Daihatsu, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation; French carmaker Peugeot, which is now PSA Peugeot Citroen (Groupe PSA); and Chinese brands like Beiqi Foton, Changan Automobile and Shangai Automotive Industry Corporation or SAIC.

Image Source: Autocar India