Kia Motors, the sister brand of South Korean carmaker Hyundai has confirmed that it will kick-start India game at the Auto Expo 2018, which is scheduled to start on February 7 at Great Noida. The South Korean carmaker wants to make sure its debut to India a memorable one and it has confirmed global premiere of SP Concept SUV at the show which will later turn to become a tailor-made SUV for Indian-market.

In addition, Kia Motors will have one of the packed pavilions at the show as it will showcase 16 global models in total. These will include a wide range of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids. The company has also confirmed its sports sedan, the Stinger will be on display at Auto Expo 2018. The 16-car line-up for the show indicates Kia Motors expects huge sales from India, the world's fastest-growing car market.

Kia SP Concept

The SP Concept is taking Kia's design language in a bold and sophisticated direction according to the company. The teaser images of the Kia SP Concept indicates the production-spec model will pose challenges to its cousin, the Hyundai Creta. The Kia SP Concept will flaunt all-LED lights front and rear, a bulging shoulder line, sloping roofline, muscular wheel arches and a contrast roof. These styling elements will make the SUV look sporty and that will certainly woo the younger target audience of Kia brand in India.

A report in Autocar claims SP Concept likely to be based on a new platform that will also underpin the all-new Creta that is due in 2020. The production-spec model is expected to draw power from a new 1.5-litre, BS-VI-compliant diesel engine and 1.6-litre petrol, which is expected with some form of electrification.

Kia Motors in India so far

After the announcement to start the business in India in April 2017, Kia Motors India is currently setting up a plant in Andhra Pradesh. Kia's first production facility in the country is a $1.1 billion investment

In July 2017, the company put the second gear by launching a dedicated website for India. The company also conducted a series of road shows in India throughout August and September 2017 to meet prospective dealer partners.