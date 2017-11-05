The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017 kick- started with two matches on Saturday, November 4.

It proved to be an entertaining day for cricket fans in the region, with Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Sixers emerging victorious.

Khulna Titans and Dhaka Dynamites will also be eager to start their BPL 2017 on a winning note: Both teams are set for their head-to-head encounters at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This encounter is going to be a special one as both teams comprise of some big names.

Dhaka Dynamites have the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Kieron Pollard, Shane Watson, Mehedi Maruf and Shakib Al Hasan, which makes them the team to beat in the competition.

They seem to have all their bases covered, which is an important requisite in the shorter format of the game.

The question remains: Can all these big names deliver as a unit for the defending champions? Khulna Titans will be their first test in 2017.

Khulna Titans may not have an array of stars like Dhaka, but they have players who are established in the shorter format — players who can change the game for them, like Mahmudullah, Rilee Rossouw, Carlos Brathwaite, Shadab Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed and Junaid Khan.

However, one has to understand that the shorter format is a different ball game altogether, so just having quality players will not help a team win matches.

All the players in the squad need to make some serious contribution to achieve a win. A small mistake here or there, like dropping a catch, could be the difference between win and loss.