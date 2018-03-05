Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian attends the NBCUniversal 2017 Upfront on May 15, 2017 in New York City.

Trust Khloe Kardashian to reveal the sex of her unborn baby on the day of the Oscars! Twitter has concluded that Kris Jenner's timing is once again impeccable – following Kylie Jenner's big baby reveal on the day of the Super Bowl – but what fans have also noticed is Khloe's disappointment upon finding out that she's having a girl.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who was rumored to be pregnant since late September, finally announced her pregnancy with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 26. And on the series finale of their family reality TV show, they made the big reveal.

The 34-year-old shared the news with fans and followers on Sunday night in a clip from the show where she's on a phone call with youngest sister, Kylie, 20, who tells her that she's having a girl. Khloe seems slightly disappointed because she had a 'feeling' that she was having a boy.

But she seemed to get over the shock and disappointment pretty quickly as she took to Twitter to share the big news, saying: "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess!!"

Speaking of her shock upon learning the sex of her baby, Khloe replied to a fan's tweet with: ""NO!!! It's [choosing a name for the baby] so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out."

But while Khloe might have recovered from the shock, fans and followers of the shock are still not over her reaction to the news. And of course, they took to Twitter to express their own perception of Khloe's rather odd disappointment.

While some commented on that, other's pointed out the timing of the announcement – which came on the night of the Oscars.

Some of them even went on to shed light on the baby girl boom that the Kardashians seem to be sporting since both of Khloe's sisters had girls this year: Kylie's newborn Stormi and Kim's third baby, Chicago.

Here's what Twitter had to say: