Trust Khloe Kardashian to reveal the sex of her unborn baby on the day of the Oscars! Twitter has concluded that Kris Jenner's timing is once again impeccable – following Kylie Jenner's big baby reveal on the day of the Super Bowl – but what fans have also noticed is Khloe's disappointment upon finding out that she's having a girl.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who was rumored to be pregnant since late September, finally announced her pregnancy with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 26. And on the series finale of their family reality TV show, they made the big reveal.

The 34-year-old shared the news with fans and followers on Sunday night in a clip from the show where she's on a phone call with youngest sister, Kylie, 20, who tells her that she's having a girl. Khloe seems slightly disappointed because she had a 'feeling' that she was having a boy.

But she seemed to get over the shock and disappointment pretty quickly as she took to Twitter to share the big news, saying: "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess!!"

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess ? ??? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Speaking of her shock upon learning the sex of her baby, Khloe replied to a fan's tweet with: ""NO!!! It's [choosing a name for the baby] so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out."

NO!!! It’s so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out ??‍♀️ https://t.co/Zmw9XhftSS — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Congratulations! Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing ? https://t.co/wAdp5VPtSW — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

But while Khloe might have recovered from the shock, fans and followers of the shock are still not over her reaction to the news. And of course, they took to Twitter to express their own perception of Khloe's rather odd disappointment.

Khloé Kardashian who has had a hard time getting pregnant and now is having a baby. Finds out she’s having a girl and is hoping it would’ve been a boy and not even happy about it? Wow. — Izzy?? (@_izzyreyes_) March 5, 2018

While some commented on that, other's pointed out the timing of the announcement – which came on the night of the Oscars.

So the Oscars are on... idk who is winning....... but Khloe Kardashian is having a girl!!



Kris Jenner is pretty impressive on her timing — taylor benoit (@taylormbenoit99) March 5, 2018

Some of them even went on to shed light on the baby girl boom that the Kardashians seem to be sporting since both of Khloe's sisters had girls this year: Kylie's newborn Stormi and Kim's third baby, Chicago.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

khloe kardashian is having a girl as a baby wow the world is so progressive i wonder if god is in there — lilly (@slowtownn) March 5, 2018

When Khloé Kardashian just found out she’s having a girl and she says “i don’t like her” cause she’s jealous her boyfriend will love the baby more HAHAHAHAHA MEEEEE — s. (@sierramiles) March 5, 2018

Khloe Kardashian is having a girl. What in the hell is in the Kardashian-Jenner family gene pool that makes their entire bloodline females ITS INSANE — sunshine (@gaspingly) March 5, 2018

Khloé Kardashian’s response to having a girl instead of a boy is the exact reaction I’m going to have if I have a boy instead of a girl ? #KUWTK — Chelsey Dash (@BombshellChels) March 5, 2018

It’s Sunday and guess what? They just announced that Khloe Kardashian is having a girl. EVERY SUNDAY OR DURING MAJOR EVENTS IN SPORTS OR ENTERTAINMENT...THIS DAMN FAMILY REARS ITS BIG ASS HEAD. — ™Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) March 5, 2018

Probably a good thing Khloé Kardashian is having a girl, men don’t exactly thrive well in the family — julie kramer (@juliekramer2) March 5, 2018