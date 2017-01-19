Keeping up with the Kadashians star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

Khloe, 32, recently wrote on her app that she's the "Happiest" she's been "in years" and this has sparked speculation that a baby is on the way for Khloe and her beau Tristan Thompson, 25.

Also read: Aaron and Jordan Rodgers' father opens up about NFL star son's estrangement

"Khloe is thrilled," a Kardashian insider reportedly told Life & Style magazine. "She's only told family so far because it's in the early stages and she wants to wait until she's past the first trimester to go public. But she can't believe she's finally having a baby!"

It is a well-known fact that Khloe has been struggling with infertility issues for years. "She has dreamed of being a mother for so long, and she's so in love," another source told the media outlet. "She just can't wait until the baby is born."

However, a Radar Online source has come forward accusing Thompson of using Khloe for fame. "He's with her for her social media presence," the source said, adding: "Since he's been with Khloe, his following has doubled, which means his endorsement deals will as well. It's no coincidence that he upgraded from dating an Instagram model [Jordy Craig] to a reality TV star with more than 60 million followers."

Thompson and the Keeping up with the Kardashian star has been dating for a few months, and according to reports, Khloe has even moved in part-time with the Cleveland Cavalier player despite him just welcoming a baby with his ex.

Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom, who recently revealed in an interview that he wants to get back with her. "Honestly, I want my wife back," Lamar said in a The Doctors interview. "I just want to live a healthy happy life," he added.