Here's some exciting news for fans of Khichdi.

The iconic sitcom is making a comeback to television. In fact, the show recently went on floors.

The new season will have all the original members of the cast including Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak and JD Majethia.

While this must have already made fans beam with happiness, the latest report is that popular yesteryear actress Renuka Shahane of Hum Apke Hai Koun fame is all set to return to small screens with this show.

The actress will do a cameo but has an interesting role to play. Confirming the news, Renuka told Tellychakkar.com: "Yes, I am doing Khichdi and I have an important cameo to play. Aatish is a very good friend and finally we will work together."

Besides Renuka, a few new artists will also join the show.

Director Aatish Kapadia's son Agastya and producer Majethia's younger daughter Mishri will make their TV debut with the show. They will essay the roles of grown-up Chakki and Jackky. Apart from them, popular actors Balvinder Singh Suri and Sameksha Singh have also been finalised.

Khichdi revolved around a Gujarati family called the Parekhs, who live in an old mansion. The family consisted of people who solved several problems together, but in their own inimitable style.

Earlier this year, JD's another cult show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai had made a comeback as a web series.