As iconic sitcom Khichdi is making a comeback to television, the makers have decided to treat viewers by merging it with their another hit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Which means Hansa ben (Supriya Pathak) and Praful Kumar (Rajeev Mehta) will share the screen space with Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak), Roshesh Sarabhai and others. No wonder, the episode will be a laughing riot.

"Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Khichdi' both have received an immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on the air," IANS quoted producer JD Majethia as saying.

"Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatter Parekhs meet the upper-middle-class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure," he added.

The new season of Khichdi will have all the original members of the cast including Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak and JD Majethia. Yesteryear actress Renuka Shahane of Hum Apke Hai Koun fame is making a comeback on small screen with the sitcom. The actress will do a cameo but has an interesting role to play.

Director Aatish Kapadia's son Agastya and producer Majethia's younger daughter Mishri will make their TV debut with the show. They will essay the roles of grown-up Chakki and Jackky. Apart from them, popular actors Balvinder Singh Suri and Sameksha Singh have also been finalised.

Khichdi revolved around a Gujarati family called the Parekhs, who live in an old mansion. The family consisted of people who solved several problems together but in their own inimitable style.