Even as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is yet to go on air, the stunt-based reality show has reached its final leg and has already got its top three finalists. Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari have emerged as the top three finalists of the season, India Forums reported.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Manveer Gurjar and other

It's quite surprising to see that Geeta Phogat has not figured among the top three finalists. The wrestler, who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, was believed to be a threat to other contestants.

The shoot for the stunts of the grand finale will take place in the next few weeks. However, the result episode will be shot when the show reaches the last phase of its telecast, which is expected to be in September.

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 started in May in Spain with 10 contestants, including Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Hina, Nia Sharma, Geeta, Lopamudra Raut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Shantanu, Ravi and Shiny Doshi.

Before attempting the death-defying stunts on the show, the contestants enjoyed themselves, exploring the beautiful locales of Spain and playing volleyball.