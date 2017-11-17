Director Vinoth's Telugu movie Khakee, which is the dubbed version of Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audiences.

Khakee is an action crime thriller film written by director Vinoth. Hero Karthi is one of the most popular young Tamil actors in the Telugu states and the makers have released it with its original version, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, in a bid to cash in on his fame. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2 hours 21 minutes.

Khakee story: Karthi is a tough and sincere cop due to which he often gets transfer orders. He falls in love with a village belle (Rakul Preet Singh) during his police training and they get married. He is then assigned a case of a dangerous dacoit gang, which is behind a series of crimes. How he investigates the case and nabs the gang leader forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Khakee is an intense police drama, which is based on the real life of a police officer and some true events. Vinoth has penned a tight screenplay, which hardly has any boring moment. The director has blended commercial elements like music and romance with this cop story, say the audiences.

Performances: Khakee is completely a new make for Karthi and he has done justice to his role. His electrifying performance is the highlight of the movie. Rakul Preet Singh's glamour and chemistry with the hero are also among the attractions of the film. Abhimanyu Singh, Bose Venkat, Scarlett Mellish Wilson, Mathew Varghese, Rohit Pathak and others have done good jobs and are the assets of the flick, say the viewers.

Technical: SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu, who have bankrolled it under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, have made sure that Khakee has good production values. Ghibran's songs and background score, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography, choreography of action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the filmgoers.

Khakee movie review live updates: We bring you some filmgoers' response for the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see their verdict below:

@Karthi_Offl @Rakulpreet just done with 1st half ..absolutely fantastic .. thrilling narrative .. superb performances .. #Khakee one of the best cop movies I've seen recently ..! Hope 2nd half lives upto the expectations now .. #TheeranAdhigaramOndru One of the best cop thriller movies I've watched .. it's strength is its honesty .. loved it .. will watch again @Rakulpreet @Karthi_Offl @Suriya_offl #Khakee Credit to director Vinoth

#Khakee first half is about a masked decoit gang commiting series of robberies and killings. It's a fresh setup but partially engaging. Nice to see @Rakulpreet with a crazy expression.. @Karthi_Offl acting superb And action sequences is amazing.

#Khakee first half #khakee into 2nd half pure mass... #khakee anything is less to say about this one.... very very well made...length might be an issue but once engaged you will love it.

#Khakee #TheeranAdhigaaramOndru Movie Intense & Powerful Cop Story.@Karthi_Offl Steals the Show.@Rakulpreet role is nice.@GhibranOfficial bgm is Super.Whole SuperHit Cop Drama.@DreamWarriorpic .Congratz to Whole Team.

#Khakee first half excellent

