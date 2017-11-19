Director H Vinoth's Khakee starring Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh has been allegedly leaked online and the free full movie download is likely to affect its collection at the worldwide box office.

Khakee is the Telugu version of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The movie's makers dubbed and released the film along with its original version across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on November 17. The movie has got a fantastic response and became the biggest opener and for the actor.

Written by H Vinoth, Khakee revolves around the story of a police officer, who tries to take on a dangerous dacoit gang which is behind a series of cold-blooded crimes. The Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer impressed the viewers and critics and the word of mouth boosted its collection at the box office on Saturday.

But some miscreants allegedly recorded the movie in a theatre during its screening and leaked it online for download on the first day of its release. Hundreds of people are said to have already had access to its pirated version. However, a few say that the pirated version is of bad audio and video quality.

The makers of Khakee have taken some precautionary measures to prevent its piracy. Soon after it was leaked, they managed to get the full movie deleted from some websites, but could not stop it from spreading online. A website still has its pirated copy and it offers 6 different versions of the film from 2.3 GB to 200 MB for download.

Despite clashing with many Telugu movies, Khakee has reportedly collected Rs 4 crore gross at the AP, Telangana box office in two days and has earned Rs 2.50 crore for its distributors, but the free full movie is likely to take a toll on its collection in the following days.