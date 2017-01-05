Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni are set for a big clash at the box office. Ahead of the release, producer Ram Charan and director Krish have wished success to each other.

Confrontations between fans of actors are not new to the Telugu film industry, but the clashes now also get exposed through social media. People have increasingly started taking to public platforms to troll and abuse each other, or degrade their favourite stars. These fights are hitting a new low as Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni gear up for a face-off.

This is not the first time the movies of Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna take on each other at the box office. The two senior stars have competed with each other very often in the past. But this time the scenario is different for two main reasons.

First, the two are taking part in a race at the box office after over a decade. Also, Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni are the most hyped films as they are landmark projects in their careers.

A huge amount of money has gone into the making and promotion of Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni. The makers of both movies are well aware that the war between fans of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna will cause them huge losses. Hence, they are playing it safe by requesting their fans to watch both the films. They are also trying to stay away from making any controversial comments about each other's film.

Director Krish aka Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi considers Gautamiputra Satakarni a magnum opus and wants to reach a bigger audience with this venture. He recently took to his Twitter handle to cool down the warring fans of Chiru and Balayya. He wrote: "This #Sankranthi two legends r coming to entertain us with their landmark films. Let us all welcome both by trending #Jan11Khaidi #Jan12GPSK."

A fan also quizzed Ram Charan on the clash of Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni on Facebook. The producer said, "I don't see it as a clash. Sankranti can take many films. Two big films coming during a season like this is normal. My movie (Nayak) and Mahesh's movie (SVSC) released for Sankranti in the past and both of them did pretty well. I wish Krish and Balayya garu also all the best."