The theatrical trailer of Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, which has crossed 2 million views in 15 hours of its release, indicates that the movie is a clear copy of the originial movie Kaththi, according to audience reviews of audience.

The makers of Khaidi No 150 unveiled the theatrical trailer at the pre-release event of the movie held in Vijayawada on Saturday. Later, they released the video on the official YouTube channel of Konidela Production Company. The trailer has got 2,223,962 views, 50,069 thumbs up (likes), 8,409 thumbs down (dislikes) and garnered 7,363 comments. The reviews were mixed.

Khaidi No 150 is a remake of Vijay's Tamil movie Kaththi, which revolves around the story of a criminal, who is a graduate in Hydrology. He sets out on a fight against an MNC, when the latter tries to forcefully take over the fertile agricultural land of a village for its commercial projects. His transformation from a criminal to a fighter for the farmers forms the crux of the story.

Noted filmmaker VV Vinayak has directed Khaidi No 150 and the trailer shows that he has done some minor changes in the screenplay of Kaththi. But it also shows that several scene are exact copies of the Tamil movie. When compared to the trailer of Kaththi, the Khaidi trailer barely shows anything fresh. Looks like Chiranjeevi's action and dance moves are going to be the highlights of the film.

Khaidi No 150 is a milestone film for Chiranjeevi for two reasons. Firstly, the movie marks his comeback to acting after 10 years. Secondly, it is the 150th film of the actor as hero. The megastar's fans had huge expectations about his 150th movie, but he disappointed them by choosing to do the remake of Kaththi. Now, its trailer has once again upset the fans, who say that it is an exact copy of the original.

However, Chiranjeevi has done lot of hard work, which is clearly visible in the trailer of Khaidi No 150. He looks very young and energetic. However, his handsome looks, superb acting skills, screen presence, dance, fight, comedy and dialogue delivery might just win him the day.

Here are the trailers of both Khaidi No 150 and Kaththi. Watch them and let us know what you think.