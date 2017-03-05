Chiranjeevi's movie Khaidi No 150 has collected a total of Rs 164 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 54 days. It has become the highest grossing south Indian film in a single language.

Khaidi No 150, which is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Kaththi, was released in the theatres across the globe on January 11 and has had successful run of 50 days in several cinema halls. Despite clashing with some movies, the VV Vinayak-directed film has continued to keep the cash register ringing at the box office in the eighth week.

Khaidi No 150 has collected Rs 112 crore gross at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office in 54 days. The movie has fetched Rs 78.40 crore for the AP/T distributors, who had shelled out Rs 66.50 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has earned decent profit share to all the distributors, but it is yet to recover Rs 3.50 crore of the investments to the distributors of Nizam region.

Ram Charan's maiden production has collected Rs 20 crore in Karnataka, Rs 16.35 crore in the US and Rs 15.65 crore gross in other parts of India and globe in seven weeks. The movie has earned Rs 9.10 crore to the Karnataka distributors, Rs 8.98 crore for US distributors and Rs 7.52 crore for the distributors of other regions. It has fetched good profits to the distributors of all these areas.

The Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore and its theatrical rights fetched Rs 89 crore to the producers. Khaidi No 150 earned Rs 104 crore for its global distributors, who have earned a profit share of Rs 15 crore. The film has become hit at the box office.

The producers are all thanks to the film-goers for making Khaidi No 150 successful at the worldwide box office. The boss of Konidela Production Company tweeted: "Thank you for the love! #50daysforKhaidiNo150 #BossIsBackWithABang #KhaidiNo150."