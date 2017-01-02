Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, which is set to be a grand Sankranti treat, has done superb pre-release business and has reportedly earned over Rs 100 crore from the sale of its satellite and theatrical rights.

Khaidi No 150, which is directed by VV Vinayak, not only marks the comeback of megastar Chiranjeevi after a long gap of nine years, but is also his 150th movie. The teaser, posters and songs of the movie have received a massive response and have also generated a lot of curiosity about the film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 13.

The huge hype surrounding Khaidi No 150 had created a lot of demand for its music, satellite and theatrical rights and several leading music labels, TV channels and distribution houses were in race to bag them. With 10 days left for its release, the makers have reportedly sealed deals for all its rights, which is said to have fetched record a price for the megastar.

Anusree Films has reportedly acquired the distribution rights of Khaidi No 150 for East Godavari for the price of Rs 5.60 crore. Sri Shanmukha Films has shelled out Rs 4.75 crore on its rights for West Godavari. S2 Cinemas has bought its rights for Chiru's hometown Nellore for a whopping Rs 3.25 crore. If we are to go by the reports, the movie has earned Rs 62 crore from its rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Classic Entertainment has reportedly acquired the overseas distribution rights of Khaidi No 150 for Rs 13.5 crore. Its rights for Karnataka have been reportedly sold for Rs 8.5 crore to a leading distribution house. The movie is said to have earned over Rs 3 crore from the sale of its rights for Tamil Nadu and other parts of India.

Khaidi No 150 has fetched a total of Rs 87 crore from the sale of its global distribution rights and has earned record prices for Chiranjeevi in all the areas. Maa TV has reportedly bought the satellite rights of Khaidi No 150 for a whopping price of Rs 13 crore. Its total pre-release business has reached Rs 100 crore.