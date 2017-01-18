Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni are making good collection at the worldwide box office on weekdays. Chiranjeevi's film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark, while Balayya movie inches closer to Rs 60 crore mark.

Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni made superb collection at the worldwide box office in the opening weekend. They have become big money spinners of this Sankranti season. The people in the industry were curious to know how they would perform on the weekdays. Both of them continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office on Monday and Tuesday.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer collected over Rs 97 crore gross in its opening weekend and Khaidi No 150 raked in approximately Rs 6 crore gross in the global market on Monday, taking its six-day total to Rs 104 crore gross. The movie has surpassed Rs 100 crore gross and become the second fastest movie to achieve this landmark after Baahubali. Its distributors' share has also crossed the mark of Rs 70 crore.

The VV Vinayak-directed movie dropped and collected approximately Rs 5 crore gross on Tuesday. Khaidi No 150 is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 108 crore gross at the worldwide box office in seven days. The film is estimated to have earned over Rs 73 crore for its distributors. The film has returned 82.02 percent of the investment to the investors, who shelled out Rs 89 crore on its rights.

On other hand the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer has also fared well and is estimated to have grossed Rs 8 crore in the global market on Monday and Tuesday. Gautamiputra Satakarni collected approximately Rs 58 crore gross at the worldwide box office in six days. Its distributors' share is estimated to have reached Rs 37 crore. The film has recovered 79.56 percent of their investments.

Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni have proved to be successful ventures for both their makers and distributors, who are all thanks for the fans of mega star and Nandamuri. Both the films are expected to recover 100 percent of the investments and earn some amount of profit by the end of their first week.