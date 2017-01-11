Chiranjeevi's much-awaited movie Khaidi No 150 has received humongous opening at the worldwide box office on the first day. It is likely to shatter the opening day collection of Baahubali.

Craze for Chiru's comeback: The fans of the mega family had been desperately waiting for the comeback of megastar Chiranjeevi. Their excitement went on growing multifold after the actor announced his 150th movie, titled Khaidi No 150. The release of each of its promos created curiosity and eagerness to watch the film. This huge buzz helped its makers sell its rights for a whopping price of Rs 103 crore.

Record release for Khaidi No 150: The distributors made massive arrangements for the release of Khaidi No 150 and booked a large number of cinema halls everywhere around the world. They also made ticket-booking available well in advance. Most of the screens registered over 90 percent advance booking in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a day before its release. The movie also recorded decent booking in other parts of the globe.

Khaidi No 150 box office prediction: After seeing the hype, trade analysts in T-Town predicted that Khaidi No 150 would start with a bang at the worldwide box office. But none had expected it to take such a humongous response. Chiru mania was at peak in the morning shows with turn out of unprecedented crowd in theatres everywhere.

Opening response in benefit shows: Khaidi No 150 had benefit shows in several centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and few other parts of India in the wee hours of Wednesday. The movie has registered superb occupancy everywhere. Most of the screens ran to packed houses in both the Telugu-speaking states as well as Karnataka. The film registered an average of 95 percent occupancy in the regular morning shows.

Khaidi No 150 box office collection in US premieres: Khaidi No 150 was premiered in over 200 screens in the US on Tuesday and as per early estimates, the movie has collected $1,152,918 at the US box office. The final number is likely to be closer to $1.5 million mark. Idlebrain Jeevi ‏tweeted: "#KhaidiNo150 latest USA premiere count is $1,152,918 ."

Khaidi No 150 first day (day 1) box office collection: The Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer has received positive talk from the audience and the word of mouth is expected to take its business upwards in the afternoon and evening shows on the first day. As per early trends, Khaidi No 150 would easily collect over Rs 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It is expected to earn over Rs 33 crore for its distributors on its opening day.

Old box office collection records: As per early trends, Khaidi No 150 would shatter the opening day box office collection record of Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which is the second all time biggest opener with its business of Rs 40.81 crore gross (Rs 28.33 crore – distributors' share). It should be seen whether it would shatter the box office record of Baahubali, which is the all-time biggest opener with its collection of Rs 73 crore gross (Rs 47 crore – distributors' share).

Stay locked to this website to read regular updates on Khaidi No 150 box office collection.