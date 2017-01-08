Megastar Chiranjeevi has spilled the beans on choosing the title for his comeback movie- remake of Vijay-starrer Tamil movie Kaththi.

Chiranjeevi spoke about the title of his 150th movie, Khaidi No 150, when he was addressing the fans at the pre-release function held in Vijayawada on Saturday. The megastar thanked his fans for the love and support, which forced his comeback after a 10-year hiatus.

"The poster, featuring me in Khaidi getup with No 150 printed on the pocket of my shirt, was published in a newspaper. After seeing it, Dasari Narayana Rao called me on phone and suggested the title. He said Khaidi No 150 will be an apt title for my coneback movie," Chiranjeevi said.

Chiranjeevi thanked Dasari Narayana Rao for his support in choosing the title. "Later, I discussed the same with director VV Vinayak, who was impressed and agreed to use the title. I would like to thank Dasari for his suggestion," the megastar added.

"After I decided to make my comeback, I started looking for a suitable story. Then, I came to know about director AR Murugadoss' Kaththi. After watching it, I felt the movie is perfect for my comeback. The film has entertainment, comedy, emotion, drama, action and a social message," he said.

"The role of a hero, who inspires confidence in farmers impressed me a lot and made me feel that it is the perfect script for my comeback. When I expressed my interest in Kaththi, Vijay himself came forward to help me get the remake rights. I would like to thank Vijay for his support. I would also like to thank AP Murugadoss and Lyca Productions," Chiranjeevi added.

Here is the video featuring the complete speech of Chiranjeevi at the pre-release function of Khaidi No 150 in Vijayawada on Saturday.