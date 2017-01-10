Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, which is set to be released in theatres on January 11, is expected to become the all time biggest opener at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office, beating the record of Baahubali.

Read: All you want to know about Khaidi No 150

Khaidi No. 150 marks the comeback of Chiranjeevi to acting and also happens to be his 150th movie. This is why the movie has been the most talked about and highly-awaited film. The huge hype and curiosity helped its AP/T theatrical rights land record prices and the distributors have made grand plans for its release in theatres across both the states this Wednesday.

Asian Cinemas and Geetha Arts have acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Khaidi No. 150 for Rs 23 crore. They have planned to release it in 275 single screens in the area and it is said to be the highest number for a film in this region. The film will also be released in over 45 multiplexes with each of them having a minimum of 10 shows per day. Some of them even have over 20 shows per day.

Similarly, Khaidi No. 150 is also being released in a record number of screens in other regions of AP/T like Ceeded, Vizag, Godavari East and West, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore. The distributors have also planned benefit shows in the wee hours of Wednesday. As per the ads published on various newspapers, the movie is scheduled to be released in over 1200 screens across both the Telugu-speaking states.

The makers have adapted several new publicity strategies for Khaidi No. 150 and they have shelled out a hefty sum for its promotion. The movie has been successful in translating the hype and promotion into big bucks in the form of advance booking. The film has registered an average of 60 percent booking in both the states for its opening day. Some screens have already sold out all the tickets a day before its release.

Considering the hype, promotion, screen count and advance booking, Khaidi No. 150 is likely to collect over Rs 30 crore gross at the AP/T box office on its first day. It is likely to fetch Rs 23 to 25 crore for its distributors in the states on its opening day. The movie is likely to beat the record of Baahubali, which holds the title of biggest opener with its collection of Rs 28.50 crore gross (AP/T distributors share - Rs 22.4 crore).