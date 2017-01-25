Megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 has continued to do well at the worldwide box office in the second weekend as its total global collection has touched Rs 130 crore mark in 12 days.

Having opened to an overwhelming response, Khaidi No 150 collected Rs 115 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the nine-day-extended first week. With no new releases, the movie kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters around the world. The movie witnessed over 75 percent drop in its collection in the second weekend.

Khaidi No 150 has collected approximately Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend. Its 12-day total collection has reached Rs 131 crore gross in the global market. The Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer has earned Rs 89.94 crore for its worldwide distributors.

Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, Khaidi No 150 fetched Rs 89 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie has recovered the investment and earned good profit for the distributors. However, the distributors in Nizam, Nellore and Karnataka regions are yet to break even.

Here are the details of distribution rights and the earnings of Khaidi No 150 around the world. All figures are in Rs, crore. These are ballpark figures.