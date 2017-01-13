Megastar Chiranjeevi's comeback movie Khaidi No 150 remained strong at the worldwide box office on Thursday, taking its two-day global total collection beyond the mark of Rs 70 crore gross.

The Chiranjeevi starrer, which was released as Sankranti treat in nearly 2,000 screens on January 11, opened to an overwhelming response everywhere on Wednesday. Khaidi No 150 collected Rs 50.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie became the second all time biggest Telugu film after Baahubali. It earned Rs 35 crore for its distributors on its opening day.

The VV Vinayak-directed action thriller received positive talk from both critics and the audience and the word of mouth was expected to take its business upwards on Thursday. But its business dropped considerably for two reasons. Firstly, unlike its opening day, the movie did not have early morning shows and secondly, new release Gautamiputra Satakarani became the first choice of many viewers.

When compared to its opening day business, the remake of Kaththi witnessed over 65 percent drop in its collection on Thursday. Khaidi No 150 has collected approximately Rs 20.50 crore at the worldwide box office on its second day and its gross total has reached Rs 70.95 crore. The movie has added Rs 12 crore to the total share of the distributors, which now stands at Rs 47 crore.

Here are the details of the day-wise share of the AP/T distributors of Khaidi No 150. All the figures are in Rs crore. They are estimated numbers and they may vary from the figures released by the makers.