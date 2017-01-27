Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 has concluded the second week with good collection at the worldwide box office. Its 16-day global business has inched closer to the mark of Rs 150 crore gross.

Khaidi No 150, which collected Rs 115 crore gross in the first week, clashed with Raees and Kaabil in its second week. The two new films, which were released in Hindi and Telugu, forced out the Chiranjeevi-starrer from several screens across the globe. This resulted in the movie witnessing over 75 percent drop in the second week, when compared to its opening week collection.

The VV Vinayak-directed action thriller movie is estimated to have grossed Rs 16 crore in the second weekend and Rs 10 crore on weekdays. Khaidi No 150 has collected approximately Rs 26 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second week and its 16-day total collection has reached Rs 141 crore gross in the global market. The film is expected to cross Rs 150 crore mark in the third week.

In its second week, Khaidi No 150 is estimated to have earned Rs 13 crore for its global distributors, whose total share has reach Rs 95 crore and it is set to surpass Rs 100 crore mark in the third week. The Ram Charan-produced movie, which fetched Rs 89 crore from its theatrical rights, has recovered the distributors' investment and also got them profits.

Khaidi No 150 has performed very well in all the areas across the globe, except Nizam. Geetha Arts and Asian Cinemas jointly acquired its distribution rights of Nizam for a whopping Rs 23 crore. The film has returned them Rs 18.60 crore and the movie is yet to recover Rs 4.40 crore to them. The movie is struggling to return 100 percent of their investment. It has become superhit in all other regions.

Here is the breakup of its earnings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.