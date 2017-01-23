Khaidi No 150 has continued to make a good collection at the US box office in the second week. Chiranjeevi's comeback movie has become the fourth all-time highest grossing Telugu film in 11 days.

Khaidi No 150 received brilliant opening in the US and fared well on the following days. The movie collected $2,245,271 at the US box office in its nine-day-extended first week. The movie showed steep decline on its second Friday. When compared to its first Friday collection ($139,547), the movie showed over 75 percent drop in its business on its second Friday. But it witnessed good growth on Saturday.

Khaidi No 150 collected $36,517 on Friday and $80,182 on Saturday at the US box office, taking its 11-day total collection to $2,361,969 (Rs 16.08 crore). Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is UNSTOPPABLE in USA... [Week 2] Fri $ 36,517, Sat $ 80,182. Total: $ 2,361,969 [₹ 16.08 cr]. @Rentrak."

In six days, Khaidi No 150 shattered the lifetime collection record of Nannaku Prematho, which was the fourth all time highest grossing Telugu film in its collection of $2.02 million. The movie is now heading to beat the lifetime collection record of Nithin's A...Aa, which has raked in a total of $2.44 million and become the third all-time highest grossing Telugu film in the US.

Khaidi No 150 needs to collect $83,031 at the US box office to beat the lifetime record of A...Aa. Early estimates show that the movie has done good business in the country on its second Sunday, but its 12th day collection will not be sufficient to push down the Nithin-starrer in the top 10 list. However, the VV Vinayak-directed action thriller will surely smash that record and land in the third rank.

Here is the list of top 10 all time highest grossing Telugu film at the US box office. This list also includes movies, which were released in Tamil and Hindi, but these collection figures mentioned here are only of Telugu version.