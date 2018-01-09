A lot has been said and talked about Yash and Darshan's rivalry. Although the actors have never said any negative comments about each other, the respective fans of the Sandalwood stars have been fighting over petty issues on social media. However, one of Yash's latest interviews has possibly calmed down both the sides.

The actor, who turned 31 on Monday, January 8, has spoken about Darshan and his upcoming movie Kurukshetra. In a rapid-fire round, Yash was asked what comes to his mind when he thinks about the Challenging Star, he responded, "Personality. Nothing is visible when he stands before us; such a massive personality he has!"

Yash added that he has seen Kurukshetra teaser and it has mass appeal.

His comments have come as a relief to the warring factions. Now, many of the actors' followers have started stating that they (fans) should have mutual respect about their favourite actors instead of fighting over trivial things.

Yash, who has become a youth icon in the last two years, is considered the next big star of Sandalwood and this thought has led to the rift between fans of two actors.

KGF Teaser Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Yash's teaser from his upcoming movie KGF has been released and met with wide appreciation. In less than two days, it has garnered over 18 lakh hits with 41000 likes and 3000 dislikes.

KGF is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of Ugramm fame. Vijay Kiragandur has bankrolled the film, which has Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography, Ravi Basrur's music and Srikanth's editor. Srinidhi Shetty is the female lead in the flick, which has Nassar, Achyuth Kumar, Ramya Krishnan, Ananth Nag and others in the cast.

The trailer of the film will be out next month, while the film will see the light of the day towards the end of March.