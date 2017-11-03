Actor Kevin Spacey is on the verge of becoming the next Harvey Weinstein of Hollywood as more and more cases of sexual harassment by him have been unravelling by each passing day.

Last week Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he was just 14. In response to that, the 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to apologise and came out as a gay man. His such behaviour sparked outrage everywhere.

Following this, many others came forward with further allegations against Spacey, including filmmaker Tony Montana and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos. Montana accused the actor of groping him in public in 2003.

And, according to the Mexican actor, Spacey inappropriately touched younger male actors at the Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was the artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

This is not the end, as a recent report by CNN exposed eight new allegations against the actor. The report detailed how the actor allegedly targeted young male staffers with non-consensual touching, lewd comments and sexual assault. The Academy Award-winning actor is said to have made the show's environment absolutely toxic.

But these eight staffers preferred to remain anonymous for the fear of professional repercussions. One of them even brought up the harrowing details of how he was sexually assaulted by the BAFTA-winning actor.

One afternoon, the former production assistant was assigned to pick up the actor from an off-site location to bring him to the House of Cards set (which is located about 30 miles outside of Baltimore).

The production assistant said that Spacey put his hands down the production assistant's pants while driving the car and that was completely non-consensual.

"I was in a state of shock," he said. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."

He could not describe the car incident further as he was afraid of getting identified.

Later, after reaching the set, the production assistant was helping the actor to take his belongings from the car to Spacey's trailer on set. That's when Spacey "cornered him, blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him."

"I told him, 'I don't think I'm ok with this, I don't think I'm comfortable with this,'" the production assistant said. And, then the actor became "visibly flustered" and left for the day from the HoC set.

Another crew member, who worked for all six seasons of the show, accused the actor of touching him inappropriately very often.

Adding to this, an anonymous man stepped forward to describe how he was raped by the actor in the name of a relationship. He first met the actor at a weekend acting class he took in Westchester County where he was a guest teacher and the victim was a student there.

As a consequence, the season 6 production of House of Cards was shut down this week. Netflix and the production company Media Rights Capital issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying that they are reviewing the "situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

Previously, Spacey's publicist Staci Wolf said in a statement on Wednesday that the actor is seeking unspecified treatment following Rapp's allegations. But Thursday, Wolf announced that she and Creative Artists Agency were parting ways with the actor.