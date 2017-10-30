Kevin Spacey apologises for sexual advance claim made by former child actor

Kevin Spacey has apologised to actor Anthony Rapp following allegations he made a and amp;#39;sexual advance and amp;#39; towards him when he was 14.Rapp made the allegation in a Buzzfeed article. He described how Spacey invited him to a party at his apartment and attempted to seduce him.Kevin Spacey said he had no recollection of the incident but said he owed him his deepest apology if it happened.He also said he lives as a gay man after previously refusing to address his sexuality.