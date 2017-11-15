The Andhra Pradesh government declared the winners of Nandi Awards honouring the best performers and technicians of Telugu cinema, theatre, television and lifetime achievements of Indian cinema for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, on Tuesday, November 14.

Mollywood industry can also be proud as four Keralites have bagged the prestigious award.

Superstar Mohanlal, who delivered a powerful performance in his second Telugu project, Janatha Garage, has been selected as the Best Supporting Actor in 2016. In the Koratala Siva directorial, the Mollywood superstar had portrayed the character of Sathyam, the uncle of Junior NTR's character Anand, for which the young star bagged the Best Actor award.

Meanwhile, popular playback singers KS Chithra and Vijay Yesudas have also won Nandi Awards for 2014.

The legendary singer, Chithra, bagged Best Singer (Female) 2014 for rendering her voice for the track Gopikamma from Varun Tej-starrer Mukunda. Vijay will be honoured with Best Singer (Male) 2014 for singing the song Nee Kanti Choopullo from Nandamuri Balakrishna's action thriller Legend.

Sabu Cyril, the art director of magnum opus project Baahubali, will be conferred with the distinguished award for his work in SS Rajamouli's directorial venture, which swept away as many as 14 Nandi awards in 2015.