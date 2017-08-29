The Facebook Live video of a woman from Kerala has gone viral on social media on Tuesday, August 29.

Dilna Alphonsa aka Dilna Baby Nelluvelil took to her social media page seeking the help of netizens after her life was threatened by her husband.

Dilna, a Christian by birth, had converted to Hinduism to marry a Kozhikode native who is currently the general manager of a lake resort in Vaikom.

The live video was streamed from the resort, and shows her saying she was physically assaulted by her husband as he was planning to marry another woman.

"I was a Christian and my husband is a Nair from Kozhikode. There have been certain issues between us for a few days now. He even sent a divorce notice citing I was a Christian. Now, he wants to marry someone else and claims I am not fit for his status. We had some problem today morning. He assaulted and even tried to kill me [translated from Malayalam]," Dilna is heard saying in the video.

"The management of the resort has now asked me to leave. But I have no where to go. I cannot go back to my home. My husband's name is Abhijith Balan and he is now knocking on the door. Please help me. Please. His father has also threatened me, saying they will kill me. He claimed [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi and [Kerala Chief Minister] Pinarayi Vijayan are his close friends, and that he will go scot free even if he kills me. Please help me. I converted from Christianity to marry him," she added.

The video has gone viral on social media, with over 81,000 views and 3,000 shares, at the time of the writing of this report.

Many Facebook pages have also shared the video, with people advising her to contact the women's helpline and the police.

