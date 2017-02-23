When it comes to reporting a crime news which has something to do with a politician, celebrity, industrialist or a famous organisation, we often see newspapers and channels using the word "popular" [Pramukhan - പ്രമുഖൻ in Malayalam] instead of naming and defaming them. And looks like all the recent crimes are done by someone or another, who is a Pramukhan.



After a well-known South Indian actress was kidnapped by a quotation gang on February 17, reports suggest the involvement of yet another "popular" actor in connection with the case. Since then, people in Kerala have been asking the question: "Who is that "popular" aka Pramukha actor? After fingers were pointed at actor Dileep and filmmaker Sidharth Bharathan as the masterminds behind the entire incident, they came forward slamming the rumours about them.

So, with two "popular actors" out of the list, who is then that "popular" person? Though the investigators are yet to reveal the identity of the person believed to be involved in the crime, here is an interesting twist for the word Pramukhan itself. When you type the Malayalam word Pramukhan (പ്രമുഖൻ) on Google, the search engine giant gives an interesting result along with few photos, and according to Google, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan is the Pramukhan. After netizens found out this hilarious explanation by the search engine, many started creating funny memes on the politician, who according to them is the only "popular" man in Kerala.

Even Google Images shows only the images of Kummanam when searched with the Malayalam keyword Pramukhan (പ്രമുഖൻ). It has to be noted that when the word is searched using the English alphabets of the word, details about the Malayalam movie Pramukhan, starring Kalabhavan Mani, are shown by the search engine.

Check out the viral memes on the usage of the word Pramukhan in news here:

Jagadeesh: Do you know the name of the person who commits all the crimes in Kerala?

Ashokan: No

Jagadeesh: Pramukhan

Mammootty: Why did you name you son Pramukhan?

Murali: Even if he did something wrong, newspapers will only write Pramukhan, right? that's why.

Kalabhavan Mani as Pramukhan: My father named me Pramukhan, and because of that I am responsible for everything that happens here.