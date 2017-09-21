Kerala has shown immense support to the transgender community. Yet many struggle to make their ends meet. Recently, some transgenders, who were employed by Kochi Metro Rail Corporation had resigned as they couldn't find suitable accommodation in Kochi.

Not just that, many men treat them as "sexual objects for pleasure". Last day, a transgender bridal make-up artist shared screenshots of messages received from a Malayalam actor and his complete details on Facebook. The actor, who wanted to be Vineeth Seema's "special friend" asked her to send some private photos.

A message by the actor from November 2016 reads: "Can you show me a photo of your belly. You look so good, especially in sari [translated from Malayalam]."

When Vineeth called the pervert "an uncle", the actor replied saying he is a young man. "I just impressed on your sexy stills so I asked more stills but you r not a good persone [sic]," reads another message.

Soon after Vineeth Seema shared the screenshots on social media, it went viral with many supporting the make-up artiste.

Later, the serial actor apologised and requested Vineeth to remove the screenshots.

Meanwhile, the director of Malayalam movie Y, Suni Ibrahim has also responded to the latest news. In his recent Facebook post, the filmmaker said he doubts why the screenshots were shared now even though the messages are dated November 2016.

