It seems the authorities Down Under are clueless despite repeated instances of unnatural deaths of Indians there. On Tuesday (February 7), yet another Indian software engineer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her apartment in Clayton, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, a report in Manorama Online said.

The deceased, Monisha Arun, belonged to Korakalam village near Ponkunnam in southern Kerala and she was married just a few months ago to Arun, also a native from Kerala and a nurse by profession. It was the latter who found his wife dead on returning home from work.

Pune: Infosys techie from Kerala murdered in office by Assamese security guard for snubbing his proposal

Monisha's relatives said they did not receive any specific information about the cause of her death from the Australian authorities. While Monisha's father Cherukattu Mohankumar is no more, her mother S Suseela Devi is the headmistress of Sree Dharmasastha Devaswom School, Elangulam, Kottayam.

Monisha's death is the latest addition to the list of Indians who have been found dead in Australia in the recent years.

In September 2016, 28-year-old Tinu Thomas was found dead inside a car at a public park in Rowville, Melbourne. Thomas, a dentist by profession and a native from Alappuzha in Kerala, went missing from his home a few days ago before his death. The local police had said that Thomas had a medical condition.

On October 14, 2015, Sam Abraham from Kerala was found dead at his home in Epping, another suburb of Melbourne. Investigations later found that his wife Sofia and her 34-year-old male friend Arun Kamalasanan had poisoned him.

However, more chilling incident of an attack on an Indian in Australia in recent times occurred on March 7, 2015, when Prabha Shetty, a 39-year-old software consultant from Mangaluru and a mother of a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed by an unidentified person while she was talking to her husband over the phone on her way home. The incident occurred at Westmead, a suburb of Sydney.