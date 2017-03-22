On Monday, March 20, the Kerala police evicted a bedridden woman and her 14-year-old daughter from their one-room house in Kanjirappally following a court order. The photos and videos of officers carrying Babitha Shanavaz with her mattress have been doing the rounds on social media since then.

Now, the team of the Malayalam movie, Take Off, starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy and Asif Ali, has come forward to support the 44-year-old lady and her daughter Saiba. The cast and crew of Take Off, bankrolled by Anto Joseph and Shebin Backer, have announced that they will donate Rs 5 lakh to the family during an event in Kanjirapally on March 24, the day when the realistic film has been scheduled to hit the screens.

Babitha lost the house after her brother-in-law filed a petition over the property, which was transferred to him after her husband's death three years ago. If you wish to donate money to this family, here are the bank account details:

Babitha Shanavaz Khan

A/c No: 6514011290

Indian Bank

Kanjirappally branch

IFSC: IDIB000K277

Meanwhile, Take Off, which narrates the real life story of Indian nurses captured by the ISIS in Tikrit in the backdrop of civil war in Iraq, is one of the most anticipated films in Malayalam. It is the debut directorial venture of film editor Mahesh Narayanan and is jointly scripted by PV Shajikumar and Mahesh. The movie's trailers have seen tremendous response from the audience, and many celebrities have also shared the videos on their social media pages, raising the expectations of the audience from it.

Take Off, produced under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company in association with Rajesh Pillai Films, has been slated to hit theatres across India on March 24.