Mishel Shaji Varghese, 18, hailing from Ilanji near Piravom, was found drowned near Willingdon Island in Ernakulam on March 6. The chartered accountancy student was residing at a hostel in Kacheripady, from where she had left on Sunday, March 5.

After finding her dead body, preliminary investigation suggested that she had committed suicide as there weren't any suspicious marks or wounds on her. According to postmortem report, she was drowned. However, Mishel's family members are not convinced by the police report, and describe her as a strong woman, who would not kill herself.

The incident has resulted in a strong outrage on social media, with netizens demanding the investigators go on right path, like they had tracked the miscreants behind the molestation of popular South Indian actress, who was recently attacked by a gang in a moving car.

Many celebrities, including Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas, Aashiq Abu, Jude Anthony Joseph, Unni Mukundan, Anupama Parameshwaran, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shebin Benson and many others have also raised their voice demanding the authorities to wake up and give justice to Mishel and her family. The hashtag #justiceformishel has been trending on social media.

Check out how celebrities for #justiceformishel:

Nivin Pauly

Mishel Shaji Varghese, A young soul departs shockingly..Crushing the hopes and dreams of a family.. As the family cries for an investigation, lets support their fight for justice.. Our small voices might help and make a world of difference.. Wake up authorities, None of Gods children should die in vain. #justiceformishel

Jude Anthany Joseph

We need the goverment and media to act to get justice for Mishel Shaji, just like we united for the actress. #justiceformishel

Unni Mukundan

May your soul rest in peace Mishel..... and the sad part is that nobody seems to be bothered about this... suspiciously found dead ??? Any body listening? Police... authorities...Crimes keep happening... names of the victims keep changing... #GodsOwnCountry #Protest #Justice #JusticeForMishel

Anupama Parameswaran