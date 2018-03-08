Kerala State Film Awards 2017 were announced on Thursday. Malayalam stars Indrans won the best actor award for Aalorukkam and Parvathy won best actress award for Take Off.
Over 110 Malayalam movies including children's films were nominated in various categories. Minister A K Balan held a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to announce the winners' list. Take Off has got the maximum number of awards to its credit.
Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Dulquer Salmaan, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon and Tovino Thomas contested for the best actor award. But it was Indrans who won it for his performance in Aalorukkam.
Parvathy has won the best actress award for her performance in Take Off beating other talented and popular actresses. She has earlier won the Kerala State Film Award in 2015 for the movie Charlie. Ottamuri Velicham and Aedan have been adjudged as the first and second best films, respectively.
Complete winners' list of Kerala State Film Awards 2017
|No
|Award
|Winner
|Movie
|1
|Best Film
|Ottamuri Velicham
|2
|2nd Best Film
|Aedan
|3
|Best Actor
|Indrans
|Aalorukkam
|4
|Best Actress
|Parvathy
|Take Off
|5
|Best Director
|Lijo Jose Pallisery
|E Ma You
|6
|Best Character Actor
|Alencier
|Thondimuthalum Drikshakshikalum
|7
|Best Character Actor
|Pauly Valsan
|E Ma You and Ottamuri Velicham
|8
|Best Musician
|AK Arjunan
|Bhayaanakam
|9
|Best Lyricist
|Prabha Varma
|Olathin from Clint
|10
|Best Background Dcore
|Gopi Sunder
|Take Off
|11
|Best Singer [Male]
|Shahbaz Aman
|Mizhiyil Ninnum from Mayanadhi
|12
|Best singer (Female)
|Sithara Krishnakumar
|Vimanam
|13
|Best Debut director
|Mahesh Narayanan
|Take off
|14
|Best Child Actor
|Abhinad and
|15
|Best Child Actor
|Nakshthra
|(Rakshadhikari Baiju)
|16
|Best Cameraman
|Manesh Madhavan
|Eden
|17
|Best Story Writer
|MA Nishad
|Kinar
|18
|Best scriptwriter
|Sajeev Pazhoor
|Thondimuthalum Drikshakshikalum
|19
|Best Editor
|Appu Bhattathiri
|Ottamuri Velicham and Veeram
|20
|Best Art Director
|Saanthosh Raman
|Take Off
|21
|Best Sound Editing
|Pramod Thomas
|Aedan