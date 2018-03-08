Indrans and Parvathy
Indrans and ParvathyCollage of photos taken from Facebook and Twitter

Kerala State Film Awards 2017 were announced on Thursday. Malayalam stars Indrans won the best actor award for Aalorukkam and Parvathy won best actress award for Take Off.

Over 110 Malayalam movies including children's films were nominated in various categories. Minister A K Balan held a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to announce the winners' list.  Take Off has got the maximum number of awards to its credit.

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Dulquer Salmaan, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon and Tovino Thomas contested for the best actor award. But it was Indrans who won it for his performance in Aalorukkam.

Parvathy has won the best actress award for her performance in Take Off beating other talented and popular actresses. She has earlier won the Kerala State Film Award in 2015 for the movie Charlie. Ottamuri Velicham and Aedan have been adjudged as the first and second best films, respectively.

Complete winners' list of Kerala State Film Awards 2017

No Award Winner Movie
1 Best Film Ottamuri Velicham  
2 2nd Best Film Aedan  
3 Best Actor Indrans Aalorukkam
4 Best Actress Parvathy  Take Off
5 Best Director Lijo Jose Pallisery E Ma You
6 Best Character Actor Alencier  Thondimuthalum Drikshakshikalum
7 Best Character Actor Pauly Valsan  E Ma You and Ottamuri Velicham 
8 Best Musician AK Arjunan  Bhayaanakam 
9 Best Lyricist  Prabha Varma  Olathin from Clint 
10 Best Background Dcore  Gopi Sunder  Take Off 
11 Best Singer  [Male] Shahbaz Aman  Mizhiyil Ninnum from Mayanadhi 
12 Best singer (Female) Sithara Krishnakumar  Vimanam 
13 Best Debut director  Mahesh Narayanan  Take off 
14 Best Child Actor Abhinad and  
15 Best Child Actor Nakshthra (Rakshadhikari Baiju)
16 Best Cameraman Manesh Madhavan Eden
17 Best Story Writer MA Nishad Kinar
18 Best scriptwriter Sajeev Pazhoor Thondimuthalum Drikshakshikalum
19 Best Editor Appu Bhattathiri Ottamuri Velicham and Veeram
20 Best Art Director Saanthosh Raman Take Off
21 Best Sound Editing Pramod Thomas Aedan