Kerala State Film Awards 2017 were announced on Thursday. Malayalam stars Indrans won the best actor award for Aalorukkam and Parvathy won best actress award for Take Off.

Over 110 Malayalam movies including children's films were nominated in various categories. Minister A K Balan held a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday to announce the winners' list. Take Off has got the maximum number of awards to its credit.

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Dulquer Salmaan, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon and Tovino Thomas contested for the best actor award. But it was Indrans who won it for his performance in Aalorukkam.

Parvathy has won the best actress award for her performance in Take Off beating other talented and popular actresses. She has earlier won the Kerala State Film Award in 2015 for the movie Charlie. Ottamuri Velicham and Aedan have been adjudged as the first and second best films, respectively.

Complete winners' list of Kerala State Film Awards 2017