The winners of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards 2016 will be announced at 5 pm on Tuesday, March 7. With just a day left for the big announcement, Kerala audience is eagerly waiting to know the best actors, best movies and other best performers of the year 2016.

Cinema Paradiso Club (CPC) Cine Awards 2016: A look at the best moments

The movies said to be in the final list

A total of 68 movies were initially considered for the award, out of which 12 are reportedly short-listed by the jury. The list is said to include Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Pinneyum (Dileep-Kavya Madhavan), Dileesh Pothan's Maheshinte Prathikaram (Fahadh Faasil), Dr Biju's Kaadu Pookunna Neram (Indrajith Sukumaran and Rima Kallingal), Vidhu Vincent's Manhole (which won IFFK 2016 Best Malayalam Movie), Sajin Babu's Ayal Sasi, Vysakh's Pulimurugan (Mohanlal), Priyadarshan's Oppam (Mohanlal), Johnpaul George's Guppy (Tovino Thomas-Chethan Jayalal), Shanavas K Bavakkutty's Kismath (Shange Nigam-Shruthy Menon), Jude Anthony Joseph's Oru Muthassi Gadha (Rajini Chandy), Midhun Manuel Thomas' Ann Maria Kalippilaanu (Baby Sarah-Sunny Wayn) and Rajeev Ravi's Kammatipaadam (Dulquer Salmaan).

Check winners of NAFA awards || Asiavision awards || IFFK 2016 || Asianet Film Awards || Vanitha Awards || Asianet Awards || CPC Awards

Who will win best actor?

Rumours mills suggest that Mohanlal might bag the best actor award this year, as he had delivered notable performances in the films Oppam and Pulimurugan. Though Manju Warrier won the best actress award in all other recently concluded award shows, netizens expect that the jury will select some one else for the state awards.

Which will be the best movie?

Audience expect either Fahadh's family entertainer Maheshinte Prathikaram, or Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan that became the first Malayalam movie to enter Rs 150 crore club or Dulquers' Kammatipaadam, which garnered positive response from critics to win the Best Film Award this year.

Who are the jury members?

The jury is being led by Odisha director AK Bir, and other members include directors Sundar Das, Sudevan, Priyanandan, actress Shanti Krishna, singer VT Murali, sound designer Arun Nambiar, Kerala Chalachitra Academy Secretary Mahesh Panju and critic Dr. Meena T Pillai.