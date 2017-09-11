The trophies and citations for the winners of Kerala State Film Award 2016 were distributed at a grand ceremony at Thalassery Municipality Stadium on Sunday, September 10.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured talented artistes and technicians of the Malayalam entertainment industry for their contribution to cinema in 2016.

Vinayakan was bestowed with the best actor award for his performance in Rajeev Ravi's critically-acclaimed movie Kammatipaadam. An overwhelmed Vinayakan jumped for joy after receiving the award.

Rajisha Vijayan bagged the prestigious best actress award for her debut performance in the family entertainer Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

Other award winners, including actors Surabhi Lakshmi, Chethan Jayalal, directors Dileesh Pothan, Johnpaul George, costume designer Stephy Xavior, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, and singer Sooraj Santhosh, also graced the event.

The award ceremony also witnessed performances by actors Sobhana, Rima Kallingal, Vineeth, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Roma, Vineeth Kumar, Ramesh Pisharody, singers M Jayachandran, Sithara, Rajalakshmy and Mrudula, among others.

Absence of biggies

However, not many big names attended the award ceremony this year.

Vijayan criticised these artistes for their absence, and said they must attend the function as a motivation to the industry even if they are not invited by the organisers.

JC Daniel Award

The prestigious JC Daniel award was awarded this year to filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, given his comprehensive contributions to the entertainment industry.

The chief minister announced during the award ceremony that the cash prize for the award would be Rs 5 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh, from next year.

Avalkoppam campaign

Members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) — the newly-formed association for women in Mollywood — officially launched a signature campaign named Avalkoppam (With Her) during the award-distribution event.

Veteran actress Nilambur Ayisha inaugurated the mission to support the Kerala actress who was brutally attacked by a gang in a moving vehicle on February 17. Actress Sajitha Madathil and director Vidhu Vincent led the campaign.

Vinayakan - Best Actor

Rajisha Vijayan - Best Actress

Surabhi Lakshmi receives special jury award for Minnaminungu

Guppy movie team: Costume designer Stephy Xavior, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, child actor Chethan Jayalal, director Johnpaul George, singer Sooraj Santhosh

Chethan Jayalal (Guppy)

Singer Sooraj Santhosh

Costume designer Stephy Xavior

Actor Manikandan Achari

Director/producer Aashiq Abu

Director Dileesh Pothan

Director Vidhu Vincent (Manhole)

JC Daniel award for Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Singer M Jayachandran

Actor Salim Kumar

Actor Mukesh

Vineeth - Best Choreographer

Directors Sibi Malayil and Kamal

Actress Shanthi Krishna

Actress KPAC Lalitha

Check out photos of cultural programmes during the award ceremony

Dance performance by Vineeth and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy

Actress Sobhana

Actress Roma

Actor Vineeth Kumar

Actress Rima Kallingal with her Mamangam team