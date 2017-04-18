The Kerala State Education Board is likely to announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2017 in the first week of May on its official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and kerala.gov.in. The Class 10 exams were conducted from March 8 to March 30 this year. Students are required to keep a check on these websites for their results.

The results will be announced by the office of the commissioner of government examinations of Kerala. The examinations had begun on March 8 with the First Language papers and ended with the Math paper, which was postponed due to leak of question papers. Therefore, the exams which were supposed to end on March 23, ended on March 30.

Kerala Education Minister C Ravindranath also ordered for a vigilance investigation on the basis of the report filed by General Education Secretary Usha Titus with regard to this matter. The report also suggested that a detailed investigation be carried out into the matter.

The State Council Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Kerala functions as an R&D institute at the state level by providing guidance, support and assistance to the State Education Department in its endeavour to improve the quality of elementary and secondary education and teacher education. To achieve this goal, the SCERT conducts research studies, develops information systems, curricular policies, and instructional materials and co-ordinates in-service education for teachers at all levels.