The Kerala government has decided to register a vigilance case against former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the infamous solar scam case.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, October 11, about the probe after the Justice Sivarajan Commission revealed its findings in the case.

According to the report, Oommen Chandy and his former personal staff members Tenny Joppan and Jikkumon Jacob, gunman Salim Raj and his Delhi-based friend Kuruvila are believed to have helped Saritha S Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan cheat clients of the Team Solar company.

Vijayan also revealed that a criminal case would be filed against former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan for helping Chandy in the case by misusing his post. A case will be filed against Aryadan Muhammed as well.

The charges against the leaders will be probed by a special investigation team (SIT). Vijayan has assured that the action report will be tabled in the Assembly in six months.

A case of sexual assault will also be filed against people whose names have been mentioned in the letter by Saritha for allegedly getting sexual favours.

Meanwhile, Saritha, the main accused in the sensational case, has praised the government's decision to conduct a probe against Chandy and other leaders.

Watch video of Pinarayi Vijayan's press meeting here: