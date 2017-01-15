Cash worth Rs 52.5 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes was recovered at two places in Kerala on Saturday. So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Of the three, two of the accused have been identified as Fazlur Rahman, Unnimoyi-both from Kozhikode district- were found carrying Rs 50 lakh in their baggage during a raid at Valluvampuram (lies between Kozhikode and Manjeri on NH 213). The men were arrested since they could not account for the money, Press Trust of India reported.

According to media reports, the accused were travelling in a private bus from Kozhikode to Manjeri. The men were arrested on a tip-off.

In a separate incident near Manjeri, the local police caught a young man carrying Rs 2.5 lakh during a routine check for traffic violation on Saturday night. The accused hails from Pattrakulam near Manjeri. He was arrested and later released on bail, the local police added.

On December 26, at least six people were arrested by the local police in Panvel (near Mumbai).The police had recovered Rs 35 lakh cash in new currency notes and Rs 2.5 kg gold. Two of the six accused were found carrying cash worth Rs 35 lakh in new Rs 2,000 denomination notes in a vehicle, which was intercepted during checks in Panvel. The duo claimed they owned a general store and the money belonged to them, a police officer was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes across the country, there have been several cases of IT department seizing cash running into lakhs of rupees at various locations across India.