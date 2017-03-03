Catch all the live updates, breaking news from all across Kerala right here on International Business Times, India.

LIVE updates:

10.18 a.m.: Government aims to make the state of Kerala an IT hub, announces free interent for 20 lakh people.

10.13 a.m.: Kerala Beedi employees' welfare to get Rs 20 crore.

10.08 a.m.: Kerala Budget 2017-18 announces Rs 90 crore for Kasaragod project.

10.04 a.m.: Budget allots 97 crore for dairy development, 30 crore primary milk society and Rs 150 crore for value-added agro parks.

10.00 a.m.: Thomas Isaac announces Rs 2,600 crore for SC welfareand Rs 750 crore for ST welfare.

9.57 a.m.: Budget allots Rs 10 crore compensation for endosulfan victims.

9.54 a.m.: Thomas Isaac announces Rs 250 crore for the welfare of differently-abled people.

9.52 a.m.: Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac promises infrastructure projects worth Rs 25,000 crore worth in 2017-18.

9.41 a.m.: CPI (M) office in Kozhikode was set on fire last night after a bomb was hurled at the RSS headquarters.

9.40 a.m.: Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac is presenting his eighth budget.