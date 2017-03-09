Members of the Shiv Sena unit of Kerala on Wednesday took out a procession on Marine Drive in Kochi and, in an act of moral policing, evicted couples from there. Videos from the spot show the Sena men verbally abusing and threatening the couples — including the women. Ironically, all this happened on International Women's Day.

Moral policing has been a rising menace in Kerala, and has resulted in people coming out in protest against it after several such instances of policing causing great trauma to the victims. The effects of moral policing became painfully apparent when a man ended his life after he and his girl friend fell prey to it on Valentine's Day.

This moral policing was on display once again in Kochi on Wednesday, and there is documented video proof of the incident. the video shows the sena members — clad in all-white — berating couples that are forced to flee from them. In one instance, one Sena member is seen chasing after a couple, but gives up when he apparently realises they are too far for him or possibly because they had not heeded him at all.

In the video, the Sena men are also seen isolating women to shout at them. At one point, one of them approached a girl who seemed to be walking alone, and berated her, shouting at her to leave.

Sadly, police personnel in uniform were also seen in the video that has emerged of the incident, leading to speculation that the Sena men had tacit approval of the cops in their venture. This could also result in no complaint being registered against the Shiv Sena members, and they going scot free despite their behaviour.

See the video of their actions on Wednesday here: