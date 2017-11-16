An MBBS student of a private medical college in Kozhikode, Kerala, committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the institution on Wednesday, November 15.

The incident was reported at around 4 pm at KMCT Medical College in Mukkam. Though police are yet to find the reason behind the alleged suicide of the 22-year-old, her Facebook post hints that she was a victim of cyberbullying on social media.

Before taking the extreme step, the final year medical student had shared a screenshot of a conversation she noticed on a confession page for the college students on Facebook.

The page "KMCT Xposed - MBBS Confessions" had a few confessions that were apparently hinting at an earlier Facebook post of Ooshmal. Upset over the comments about her on social media, she shared them bringing it to the notice of her friends.

"Only now did I come across a comment that has a direct reference to one of my earlier posts on my Facebook account on the infamous Kmct confession page. Quit pinning someone else's crap on me! If you feel victimized by anything written by anyone in any page then maybe you think again about why you feel so. And about the hate or love that I feel for my batch or any other batch is none of your f***ing concern [sic]," the MBBS student posted on Facebook on November 13.

Since she posted about this just a day before her death, cyberbullying is being considered as one of the reasons that might have led her to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, here is an anonymous confession posted on KMCT Xposed - MBBS Confessions believed to have been written by Ooshmal.

"Now I don't know what I did to get my name involved in this. But for some reason, whenever people talk about this page, my name pops up, Be it 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015 batch. You know who I am. I assume you used MY name to not get caught. Whoever's spreading this shit rumor, I dare you to say it to my face. Also, I know you "Mr/Mrs. Admin" probably won't post this confession. I f***ing dare you. Coward. Submitted: November 13, 2017 1:35:06 PM IST [sic]. on the confessions page of the college.

However, according to eyewitnesses, she committed suicide after receiving a phone call and Ooshmal was furious over it. A case has been registered and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind Ooshmal's death

Here's Ooshmal's last Facebook post: