A 32-year old Keralite man hanged himself to death in the ladies hostel of a nursing college at Jalahalli, Bengaluru, on Friday, March 24.

The Jalahalli police reached the spot in the morning and identified the deceased as Kannur native Satheesh from the details available on his election ID card. His body has been moved from the hostel premises to MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital for inquest and further details on the incident are awaited.

When International Business Times India contacted the police officer, he said that the body was found outside the hostel. However, sources close to Satheesh revealed to IBT that he might have come from Kerala to visit his girlfriend, who is an inmate of the hostel. A relative also informed us that they have already left for Bengaluru and are expected to reach the city by Friday evening.

More details are awaited.